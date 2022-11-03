Harden has sustained a right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss approximately a month, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harden briefly went to the locker room late in the third quarter during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards but returned to the court and posted a double-double while playing 35 minutes. The 33-year-old's production remained consistent early in the 2022-23 campaign, as he averaged 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists in 36.8 minutes per game over nine appearances. However, he'll now be forced to miss extended time due to his foot issue. De'Anthony Melton (back) has drawn some starts when Joel Embiid (illness) has been sidelined, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Melton continue to see an increased role now that Harden will be unavailable. It's also possible that Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle (ankle) and Danuel House see additional playing time for the 76ers over the next month.