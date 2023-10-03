Harden is expected to arrive in Colorado as soon as Tuesday to join the 76ers for the start of training camp, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

This is certainly a surprise given what we've heard from Harden this offseason. The former MVP talked poorly about Philadelphia brass all summer, skipped Media Day on Monday and was not around for Tuesday's practice, setting up a potentially awkward reunion. It remains to be seen just how involved he'll be moving forward, but it appears Harden is planning on suiting up to begin the 2023-24 campaign.