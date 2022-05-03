Harden produced 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Monday's 106-92 loss to Miami. He also had five turnovers.

Harden failed to deliver an impressive outing even with Joel Embiid (orbital) out. It's a troubling trend for the maligned superstar, as Harden has never attempted over 20 field goals in a game with Philadelphia this season. Additionally, he was unable to create open looks for his teammates -- matching his post-trade season low of five assists. Harden will have another chance to lead in Game 2 on Wednesday with Embiid already ruled out