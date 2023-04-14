Harden (Achilles/rest) said he feels "great" ahead of Saturday's Game 1 matchup against Brooklyn, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Harden missed back-to-back games to end the regular season to manage an Achilles issue that cost him four consecutive contests at the end of March. However, as expected, his most recent absences were merely precautionary, and the dynamic point guard should be good to go for playoff action. Across 58 regular-season appearances, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.8 minutes per game.