Harden closed Sunday's 119-112 win over New York with 29 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists, one block and four steals across 43 minutes.

Harden notched a double-double by showcasing his passing ability, and he turned in his best scoring performance since Oct. 24. The guard continues to enjoy success in December and is now averaging 21.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists and 1.8 steals through nine matchups.