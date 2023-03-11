Harden accumulated 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes during Friday's 120-119 win over the Trail Blazers.

Harden had a tough night from beyond the arc, but he nearly delivered a triple-double with his work on the glass and as a facilitator. He secured nine rebounds for a third straight contest and fell just two assists shy of reaching double digits after dishing 10 or more assists in three straight prior to Friday's clash. Harden is averaging 24.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 11.2 assists through five March appearances.