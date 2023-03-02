Harden logged 23 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 victory over the Heat.

The 76ers cruised their way against the Heat and Harden had a strong performance, as he took on a more significant role on offense with Joel Embiid (foot) out and responded with his eighth game with at least 20 points over his last nine appearances. Harden is excelling both as a scorer and playmaker, and while he's been forced to adjust into being the team's second offensive weapon behind Embiid, he's still averaging a solid 22.6 points and 9.4 assists per game since the start of February.