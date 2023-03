Harden (Achilles), who's officially listed as questionable for Monday's matchup versus Denver, participated in the 76ers' morning shootaround, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harden has missed three straight games due to left Achilles soreness, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's contest. However, his official availability likely won't be known until closer to the 9:30 p.m. ET tip. If Harden remains out, De'Anthony Melton figures to draw another start.