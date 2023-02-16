Harden produced 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 victory over the Cavaliers.
The days of Harden regularly reaching the 30-point mark seem to be gone, but he remains a capable secondary scorer behind Joel Embiid and a top-flight facilitator. The star point guard is averaging 22.0 points, 10.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.1 steals per game across eight February contests while shooting at his typical high rate from the free-throw line (85.7 percent on 7.0 attempts per game).
