Harden finished with 23 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 137-133 win over Brooklyn.

Harden got off to a slow start with just seven first-half points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field to go along with four assists and two rebounds. The shooting guard found his rhythm in the second half, however, knocking down five of eight field-goal attempts for 16 points while dishing another three assists to help Philadelphia win its sixth straight. After going just 1-of-8 from three over the Sixers' previous two games, Harden connected on 5-of-10 shots from beyond the arc Wednesday and snapped his two-game streak of scoring fewer than 20 points.