Harden closed with 31 points (13-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 90-88 loss to the Bucks.

Harden scored 16 of his 31 points in the final quarter, making seven of 12 shot attempts and playing all but nine seconds. He served as a facilitator in the first three quarters -- dishing out seven assists -- but was much more aggressive in the fourth as the Sixers battled back from a 10-point deficit. The veteran is averaging 33.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists over the first two games while making all 16 of his free-throw attempts.