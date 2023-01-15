Harden is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers with left heel pain.

Harden's availability for the second half of a back-to-back set is in jeopardy after he emerged from Saturday's 118-117 win over the Jazz with the heel issue. If Harden is nursing an injury, it hasn't been evident in his play lately; he's averaging 21.6 points, 12.6 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 32.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey will likely handle most of the ball-handling duties if Harden ends up being ruled out ahead of Sunday's 9:30 p.m. ET opening tip.