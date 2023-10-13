Harden (personal) said Friday that he intends to play in next Friday's preseason finale against Atlanta and beyond, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harden reiterated Friday that he doesn't think his relationship with Philadelphia's front office can be repaired, but his comments also indicate that he intends to suit up for the 76ers to begin the year despite his lingering trade request. Coach Nick Nurse said earlier this week that Harden could play in Monday's preseason game against the Nets, and while his status for that matchup isn't yet clear, it appears as though he'll have at least one opportunity to take part in game action before the start of the regular season. The 34-year-old has been participating in practice since early October and has been working on ramping up, so it seems unlikely that he'll have significant conditioning issues once he begins appearing in games. During his first full season with the 76ers last year, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.8 minutes per game over 58 appearances.