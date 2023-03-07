Harden closed Monday's 147-143 win over Indiana with 14 points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds and 20 assists across 40 minutes.

Harden came up one assist shy of his season high. Monday's game saw multiple players produce monster fantasy nights. Despite shooting three for 11, Harden still found a way to produce, as he fell one rebound shy of a triple-double for the second straight game. Harden leads the NBA in assists per game and managed to increase the distance between him and Tyrese Haliburton despite the Pacers' point guard dishing out 16 helpers.