Harden racked up 26 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 win over the Magic.

The 26 points were Harden's highest total since he poured in 31 against the Jazz on Jan. 14, while he fell one board shy of his fifth triple-double of the season. While his scoring has taken a dip lately, Harden's dished double-digit assists in nine of his last 12 games, averaging 19.8 points, 11.3 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 threes over that stretch.