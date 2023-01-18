Harden had six points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-110 victory over the Clippers.

Harden has been on a tear for the 76ers recently, as he posted double-doubles in each of his six appearances prior to Tuesday's matchup and averaged 22.0 points, 12.7 assists and 8.2 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per game over that stretch. However, he was inefficient from the floor Tuesday and was held to single-digit points for the first time this season. Given Harden's recent performances, it wouldn't be surprising to see him bounce back Thursday against the Trail Blazers.