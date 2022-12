Harden finished with 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-93 victory over the Pistons.

Harden notched a team-high assist total in Wednesday's victory, finishing two dishes shy of a double-double. Harden has scored at least 15 points with five or more assists in nine of his last 10 contests.