Harden registered 42 points (16-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals over 47 minutes during Sunday's 116-115 overtime victory over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harden led the team in scoring, assists and steals while finishing one dime and two rebounds shy of a triple-double. Harden, who hit the shot at the end of regulation to force overtime, scored 10 points in the fourth quarter alone while posting his second 40-point game over the last four contests.