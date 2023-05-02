Harden logged 45 points (17-30 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 119-115 victory over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harden led all players in Monday's Game in points and threes made while leading Philadelphia in assists while pushing his team to a Game 1 victory on the road. Harden, who tallied 15 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter alone, posted his highest point total of the playoffs while having connected on seven or more threes twice this postseason.