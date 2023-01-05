Harden accumulated 26 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 129-126 overtime win over the Pacers.

Harden only knocked down four of 10 field goal attempts in the first half but still racked up 16 points thanks to 8-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line. He added another 10 points in the second half on 4-of-7 shooting before going scoreless in the overtime period. The 76ers guard scored a game-high 26 points in the contest while also dishing out a team-high eight assists. Harden has now reached the 20-point mark in six straight and has shot at least 10 free throws in four of his last five.