Harden accumulated 38 points (11-26 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 133-130 win over the Bucks.

Saturday marked Harden's best performance of the season. The prolific guard has eclipsed 30 points only five times this season, and Saturday's double-double exceeded his previous season-high by three points. Harden also attempted a season-high 26 shots and sank all 11 of his free throw attempts.