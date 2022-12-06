Harden logged 21 points (4-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 132-123 double-overtime loss to the Rockets.

Harden returned to action in the loss, ending with a strong fantasy line despite poor efficiency. There was always going to be an element of rust given the length of his layoff, as evidenced by his 4-of-19 from the floor. Poor shooting aside, the fact he played 38 minutes in a double-overtime game does point to him being fully recovered from his recent injury. Barring any setbacks, managers should feel very comfortable getting him back in their lineups.