Harden had 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-85 loss to the Heat.
Harden was masterful in Game 4, totaling 31 points and nine assists, but the lefty couldn't replicate that production during the blowout in Game 5. Through the first 11 games of the postseason, the former MVP has averaged 19.3 points, 8.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 39.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
76ers' James Harden: Sniffs triple-double in win•
-
76ers' James Harden: Consistent production in win•
-
76ers' James Harden: Fails to step up•
-
76ers' James Harden: Double-double in Game 6 win•
-
76ers' James Harden: Shooting struggles continue•
-
76ers' James Harden: Drops team-high 22 in Game 4 loss•