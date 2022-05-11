Harden had 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-85 loss to the Heat.

Harden was masterful in Game 4, totaling 31 points and nine assists, but the lefty couldn't replicate that production during the blowout in Game 5. Through the first 11 games of the postseason, the former MVP has averaged 19.3 points, 8.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 39.5 minutes per game.