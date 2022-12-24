Harden chipped in 20 points (6-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 21 assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Friday's 119-114 victory over the Clippers.

Harden delivered an impressive performance on both ends of the court and made history Friday, as he joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players in franchise history to record a triple-double with at least 20 points, 20 assists and 10 rebounds. The star guard has dished out double-digit dimes in four of his eight outings since returning to action from a foot injury, and he's averaging 20.6 points, 12.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest in December.