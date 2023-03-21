Harden is considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls due to left Achilles soreness.

Harden was listed out for rest purposes Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back set, but this time it's an Achilles, and it's not a back-to-back for the Sixers. The veteran is coming off a rough shooting stretch in his last two games, going just 6-for-29 from the field and 0-for-12 from deep, so it could wind up being a rest-and-reset night for him after logging 47 minutes in Monday's overtime clash with Chicago. If he sits out, De'Anthony Melton would likely draw another start.