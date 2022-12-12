Harden tallied 19 points (6-12 FT, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, 16 assists and a block in 38 minutes in Sunday's 131-113 win over Charlotte.

After only recording three assists in the first half, Harden dished out nine in the third quarter alone as he reached double-digits in assists for the seventh time in 12 games this year. He was just one rebound away from his first triple-double of the season. In three games since returning from a foot injury, the 33-year-old has averaged 22.7 points and 11.7 assists.