Harden supplied 17 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 win over the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harden garnered nearly half of his total point haul from the charity stripe, and while the 17-point output was a far cry from the two previous 76ers wins in the series, the veteran guard still found other ways to impact the game. Harden ended just two rebounds away from recording what would've been his first triple-double in the current playoffs, and he also recorded double-digit dimes for the fourth time in that span.