Harden (personal), who has been ruled out for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Bucks, will also be unavailable for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Harden's status for Saturday's matchup isn't a significant surprise since the 34-year-old was asked not to travel with the team after reporting to Philadelphia's practice facility Tuesday. He'll remain in Philadelphia to work on his conditioning after he was away from the team for 10 days leading up to the regular season. The earliest he'll be able to make his 2023-24 debut will be Sunday against the Trail Blazers, but it's also possible he faces some restrictions if he's cleared to suit up. Tyrese Maxey and Patrick Beverley should see increased roles over the first two games of the regular season.