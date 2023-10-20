Harden (persona) remains away from the team and won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harden hasn't been with the team since practicing Sunday, and his status for the regular season seems murky, at best. The 76ers have been in trade talks with the Clippers, and presumably other teams, but their asking price has been too high for a disgruntled veteran. If Harden isn't available for the start of the regular season, Patrick Beverley and De'Anthony Melton would be candidates for increased playing time.