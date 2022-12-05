Harden (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Harden participated in a full-court, 5-on-5 practice session Sunday and said afterward that he's on pace to return to the 76ers' lineup Monday. The team will likely monitor him following Monday's shootaround before officially determining his status for the game, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up against Houston. If he's cleared to return against his former team, it's possible he'll be on a minutes restriction after missing the last month.