Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal which includes a player option to return to the 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Harden will now officially stay in Philadelphia for at least the next two seasons barring any major trade. The former league MVP took a pay cut to allow the team to fill out the roster for next year, which included the signing of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House.
