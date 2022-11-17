Harden (foot) said Thursday that he's on track in his recovery process, Derek Bodner of DailySix.com reports.

Harden sustained a right foot tendon strain in early November and was expected to miss about a month, and he's progressing well two weeks after suffering the injury. The 33-year-old has shed his walking boot and recently took part in some treadmill work and a shooting drill. Harden will still need to ramp up his activity level and regain his conditioning, but he's been trending in the right direction over the first few weeks of his recovery process.