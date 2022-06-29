Harden declined his $47.3 million option Wednesday with the intention of re-upping with Philadelphia on a team-friendly deal to allow for more financial/roster flexibility, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Assuming the reported structure of the deal gets done, it would give Philadelphia the full mid-level exception, $4.1 million bi-annual exception and sign-and-trade possibilities. That would help the Sixers revamp the bench in pursuit of an NBA title. According to Charania, Harden's sole focus is winning a championship with Philly, and in addition to potentially taking a pay cut, he began his workout and on-court regimen much sooner this offseason.