Harden (Achilles/rest) will not play in Sunday's game against the Nets.

Unsurprisingly, the 76ers will give Harden and Joel Embiid (calf/rest) as much time off as possible leading up to the first-round matchup against the Nets. Harden concludes a banged-up 2022-23 campaign averaging 21.0 points, 10.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 58 appearances. He missed out on an All-Star appearance for the first time since 2011-12.