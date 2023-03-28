Harden (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Denver, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harden was able to get through Monday morning's shootaround and was on target to play, but he must have not felt quite right when going through his pregame routine, so he will now join Joel Embiid (calf) on the sidelines. Per Woj, Harden is hopeful to return for one of Philly's home games later this week, so for now, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks. De'Anthony Melton should continue to start and Tyrese Maxey is going to be very busy on offense with the 76ers' stars unavailable Monday night.