Harden (rest) will not play in Monday's preseason contest against the Nets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 10-time All-Star will not suit up when Philadelphia makes its preseason debut Monday against Brooklyn. Harden's next chance to take the floor comes Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
