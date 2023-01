Harden (foot) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Thunder, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Harden will sit out Saturday's closing leg of a back-to-back set with a right foot strain. With Tyrese Maxey (rest) also absent, the backcourt will be left to De'Anthony Melton and Shake Melton. Harden's next opportunity to take the floor will come Monday against the Pelicans.