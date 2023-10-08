Harden will not play in Sunday's preseason contest, reports Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Harden's ongoing team dispute always made him unlikely to suit up, but he's fully practicing and seems to be engaged with the team. His situation is extremely fluid.
