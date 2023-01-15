Harden chipped in 31 points (11-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and 11 assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 win over the Jazz.

Harden was highly efficient in the win, leading the way with a team-high 31 points. He also added 11 assists, topping double-digit dimes for the fifth consecutive game. While his scoring numbers have been solid, this was actually the first time he has scored more than 30 points since the second game of the season. He appears locked in as a first-round fantasy talent as he strives for an elusive NBA title.