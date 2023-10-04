Harden (not injury related) is participating in the 76ers' training camp practice at Colorado State University on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After demanding a trade this offseason, Harden wasn't present for the 76ers' media day Monday or for Tuesday's practice, which was the first of training camp. However, as expected, the former MVP arrived in Colorado late Tuesday night and joined the team Wednesday. It's unclear how much he'll do during Wednesday's practice, and while his return appears to be a positive sign, there's still speculation that his efforts to force a trade are not over yet.