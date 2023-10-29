Harden, who's out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to return to competition conditioning, attended the 76ers' film session and walkthrough prior to the contest, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After demanding a trade this offseason, Harden showed up to training camp a day late before leaving the team again before the start of the regular season for a personal matter. He returned before the 76ers' regular-season opener, but he was asked not to travel with the team for their two-game road trip to start the year. Now that the team is back in Philadelphia, Harden has rejoined team activities, but he's still not ready for game action. There is optimism the former MVP will be present and active at Tuesday's practice, but his status for Thursday's contest against Toronto remains to be determined.