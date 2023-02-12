Harden finished Saturday's 101-98 win over the Nets with 29 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes.

Though he saw his three-game double-double streak come to an end, Harden made up for the drop in assists production while increasing his scoring output. The 20 field-goal attempts, nine free-throw attempts and 29 points were Harden's highest totals since Jan. 14. While Harden shouldn't be expected to regularly flirt with the 30-point mark now that he's gotten comfortable in his role as a facilitator for MVP candidate Joel Embiid, fantasy managers should be heartened by the fact that the veteran point guard is still capable of generating his own offense if the 76ers need him to.