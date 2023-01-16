Harden (heel) registered 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-112 win over the Lakers.

Listed as questionable heading into the night with left heel pain, Harden proceeded to play Sunday and didn't seem to be exhibiting any effects of the injury. Harden has yet to miss a game in January, but given his history of lower-body injuries, it's possible head coach Doc Rivers looks to build in a rest day for the star point guard the next time the 76ers encounter a back-to-back set. Harden will get a fortunate break in the schedule with the 76ers getting at least one day off ahead of each of their next three games during the upcoming week, so expect him to play in all of those contests, barring a setback with the heel.