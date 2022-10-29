Harden accumulated 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Friday's 112-90 win over the Raptors.

Harden opened the season surpassing the 30-point mark in each of his first two outings, but he hasn't been able to replicate that in the coming outings, and in tact, this 11-point performance was his lowest offensive output of the campaign. It remains to be seen if this was solely due to Tyrese Maxey putting up a career-best 44 points, but what's becoming clear is that Harden is simply not the fantasy superstar he was a few seasons ago, even if he remains an above-average offensive player in his own right.