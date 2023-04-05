Harden supplied 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 victory over the Celtics.

Harden finished with double-digit assists for the seventh time in his last eight contests and reached the 20-point threshold with the help of four made triples. The Arizona State product continues to produce across the board down the stretch of the regular season and is averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 39.2 minutes over his last five appearances.