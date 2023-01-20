Harden notched 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and 14 assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 105-95 victory over Portland.

Joel Embiid worked as the centerpiece of the Sixers' offense with 32 points Thursday, but Harden starred as the team's leading rebounder and distributor while scoring 16 points on just 11 field-goal attempts. The bearded guard finished with his fourth triple-double of the campaign, three of which have come over his past seven contests. Harden seems to be comfortable deferring to Embiid for scoring -- his 14.8 field-goal attempts per game is his lowest mark since the 2011-12 campaign -- but the benefit lies in Harden's assist numbers, as his 11.2 dimes per contest is on pace to equal the career-high mark he set with Houston in 2016-17.