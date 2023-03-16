Harden racked up 28 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 win over Cleveland.

Despite shifting from a perennial league leading scorer to the top assist man in the NBA over the last two seasons in Philadelphia, Harden has maintained extremely high fantasy value for managers. He ranks third amongst guards in fantasy points per game this season, and he will continue to be relied on throughout the fantasy playoffs. Wednesday was his sixth double double over his last ten contests, and is averaging 23 points per game during that stretch. The 76ers are two games back of the Celtics for the two seed, so Harden will continue to play critical games down the stretch.