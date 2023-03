Harden is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Timberwolves due to left foot soreness.

In addition to Harden, Tobias Harris (calf) and P.J. Tucker (back) are questionable, so the 76ers may be quite shorthanded Tuesday. If Harden sits out, coach Doc Rivers could entrust Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton and De'Anthony Melton with more playmaking responsibilities.