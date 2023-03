Harden (Achilles) is considered questionable for Friday's contest against Golden State, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Harden has been dealing with Achilles soreness recently, forcing him to miss Wednesday's matchup with Chicago. Expect De'Anthony Melton to once again start for the 76ers if the 33-year-old is unable to play. If Harden's unavailable Friday, his next chance to return to the floor would be Saturday against Phoenix.