Harden is questionable for Saturday's game with a right foot tendon strain and injury management.
Harden's "injury management" designation is likely referring to the possibility he could sit Saturday, as it is the second leg of a back-to-back. If the star guard is ruled out, Shake Milton and De'Anthony Melton will likely receive extended minutes.
